Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen admits he expects the club to field transfer interest in Colby Bishop this summer, but insists he wants to keep the striker at Fratton Park.

Bishop only joined Pompey last summer, arriving from League One rivals Accrington Stanley for a reported £500,000.

That is a move that apparently materialised, after a step-up to the Championship with Blackpool fell through for the 26-year-old.

Since then, Bishop has gone on to make a major impact in front of goal for Pompey, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As a result, it would be little surprise if Bishop was to once again start attracting attention from elsewhere, once the transfer market reopens at the end of this season.

But while that scenario is something that Cullen is braced for, it seems he is keen to keep Bishop at Fratton Park if at all possible, even if he is indeed aware that every player has their price.

Speaking about the possibility of interest in Bishop from elsewhere come the summer, the Portsmouth supremo was quoted by The News as saying: "There was interest in Colby last season with 12 League One goals because everybody could see the potential of a player who was there.

"With 23 goals this year and still eight games to go, of course there’s going to be interest in anybody of Colby’s age, his ability and given the goals he has scored.

"We are not surprised, but we signed Colby to a long-term contract, which is something that works in favour, and we want him to be a part of our team that takes us to the next level. That’s our focus.

"We’re determined to do our best to make sure Colby and Portsmouth Football Club are working together next season, as well to continue allowing us to grow and develop in whichever division we will be in.

"The policy here has been well documented, we’re just shifting a bit of the balance to identifying young, emerging talents that become assets for the football club.

"In an ideal world, you want them to stay and take you into a good position, but, when you have stars on your hands, you’re always going to have interest in them.

"Should offers come in, you’re obviously going to resist them all until you get to a stage where they become too good to turn down.

"And let’s not forget there is a player here as well. He may be under contract, but sometimes has a say in what they want to do."

As things stand, Bishop's contract with Portsmouth is not set to expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

That means the club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the 26-year-old during the upcoming summer window.

Portsmouth currently sit ninth in the League One table, six points adrift of the play-offs places, with eight games of the regular season still to play.

The Verdict

This does feel like it can be seen as a reasonably encouraging update for those of a Portsmouth persuasion.

Bishop has clearly emerged into a vital figure for Pompey during the current campaign with his goalscoring exploits, meaning he does look as though he could be vital to the club's long term prospects, provided they can keep hold of him.

As a result, the fact they appear set on retaining his services unless a big offer comes in that will put them in a strong position to replace him, means fans ought to be confident they will continue to benefit from this sort of firepower going forward.

It will therefore be interesting to see if any club does try their luck with a move for Bishop in the summer, given how useful an asset he could potentially become for them as well.