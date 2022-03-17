Key Portsmouth figure makes Championship transfer admission regarding Marcus Harness

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley believes that Championship clubs should be targeting a transfer move in the summer for Marcus Harness, with the forward’s contract set to go into its final year at Fratton Park next season.

Harness has been a shrewd addition ever since his arrival at Pompey in 2019 from Burton Albion, with the current campaign being his most productive yet in terms of goals.

Having scored six league goals in his debut season and seven in 2020-21, Harness has already hit double figures in League One with 10 goals in 31 appearances, with three assists to add to that.

At 26 years old, Harness will soon enter his perceived peak years and it’s not likely that he will spend much more time in League One due to his level of talent.

Blackburn Rovers were interested in Harness during the January transfer window but that cooled off, and Pompey also turned down enquiries from other clubs at that level a few months ago.

Cowley though will not be shocked if second tier clubs make their move for Harness in the summer months though, with the Portsmouth head coach touting the winger with a potential switch.

“I have worked in the Championship, I know what Championship players look like, he has Championship quality, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind,” Cowley told The News regarding Harness.

“There was nothing formal for him in January, which surprises me.

“If I was a Championship club I would be doing everything I could to secure Marcus’ services.

“He has scored 11 goals (in all competitions) this season and when you add to the assists he’s made, that represents an excellent return.” The Verdict With Pompey intending to take up the option on Harness’ contract before the end of June, it means that they perhaps have one last chance to cash in on the forward for a decent fee. You can’t imagine with what he’s shown this season that Harness will still be at Fratton Park in 2022-23 – it will be a big surprise if he is. With Cowley talking one of his key players up, it looks like he’s trying to drum up an auction ahead of the summer transfer window opening. That could be a good thing if several clubs do show their hand – and plenty should be doing for a player of his ability.