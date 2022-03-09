Key Portsmouth figure issues update on potential Mahlon Romeo permanent transfer

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has issued a ‘never say never’ stance on the south coast club potentially bringing in Mahlon Romeo on a permanent deal from Millwall.

Pompey were able to secure a loan deal for the Antigua and Barbuda international late on in the summer transfer window, with Romeo no longer the first-choice right-back for Gary Rowett at the Lions.

Since then, Romeo has featured in 26 League One matches, providing two assists and for the most part has been Cowley’s number one selection as a right wing back.

Quiz: Are these 19 Portsmouth facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. Lee Brown scored Portsmouth's first League One goal in 2021/22 Genuine Fake

Romeo is on a long-term contract at The Den, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024 so it would require a fee for Portsmouth to take the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.

That potential transfer could be complicated by Cardiff City of the Championship’s recent interest, with the Portsmouth News revealing last week that the Bluebirds have been monitoring Romeo’s progress, with their manager Steve Morison having been a team-mate at Millwall as a player.

Even though he’s previously said that a permanent deal for the defender would stretch the club’s budget, Cowley has kept his cards close to his chest though in regards to a potential swoop this summer for Romeo, stating: “I don’t think you should ever say never in football, because no one knows quite what tomorrow’s going to bring.

“No one would have thought Mahlon Romeo would have been available to us until deadline day last summer.” The Verdict Considering he’d featured in two Championship matches this season before his eventual departure to Fratton Park, Romeo must have been in Gary Rowett’s plans somewhat for this season before he decided to sanction his exit. But with Danny McNamara proving to be a very solid option for the Lions, it will leave Romeo searching for first-team football again over the summer. Unfortunately for Portsmouth though they’ll probably have some stiff competition for that signature if Championship clubs like Cardiff are lurking, but the 26-year-old will know he has pretty much a guaranteed slot in the team at Pompey. Romeo should definitely be near the top of Portsmouth’s shopping list this summer – whether they will have the funds to complete a deal is another matter entirely…