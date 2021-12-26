Key Portsmouth figure details current playing squad issues

Portsmouth have been forced to postpone three consecutive games due to coronavirus cases in their squad.

This has led to CEO Andrew Cullen opening up about some of the issues they’ve had over the last couple of weeks as their momentum on the pitch took a slight bump.

The game on Boxing Day against Oxford United at Fratton Park was the third consecutive game to be cancelled due to a large number of cases in the Pompey squad.

Quiz: Can you remember Portsmouth’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 What was the outcome of Portsmouth's Boxing Day clash with Wycombe in 2019? 1-1 0-0 2-2 2-0 (Pompey win)

They will come up against Plymouth in their next game on Wednesday which will end an 18-day wait for a fixture.

But the priority according to Cullen, has been ensuring player’s safety isn’t compromised as he told Hampshire Live: “I think anybody who knows anybody who has had the illness knows that it can hit people in many, many different ways.

“We do have players in the squad who already have contracted Covid who have got it for a second time and one of them I know has not been good and has been in bed now for nearly a week.

“We are hoping that he can come out of it and get better because he was one of the ones who had it early.

“At the moment, you look at him and hear from him and he’s not well. There are two or three like that who are really, really suffering at the moment.”

Cullen has also spoken of their approach with testing, as they look to ensure the outbreak doesn’t disrupt training for the rest of the squad.

“We’re being really, really on top of it, we will keep these lateral flow tests going daily,” Cullen continued.

“Any player who has a negative lateral flow test in the morning, exhibits any symptoms during training, he will be lateral flow tested again on the same day just so we are completely all over it.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth were on a nine-game unbeaten run as they started to gather momentum for a top-six push.

They will head into the midweek game against Plymouth having not played for 18 days which, could be an issue when it comes to match sharpness.

Alternatively, it could allow Cowley to get some players who have been suffering from knocks back to full fitness.

Whatever the case for Portsmouth, the priority is ensuring those players who have tested positive get well as soon as possible as they look to reignite their season once they resume playing.