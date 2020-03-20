Key Portsmouth figure delivers update on first-team squad

Portsmouth CEO Mark Catlin has said that the first-team squad will not resume training next Monday as planned and continue to self isolate as a precaution.

Catlin delivered the message to supporters on the club website, where he stated that Pompey have adopted the Government’s advice to avoid contact as much as possible to minimise chances of infection.

“Players and first team staff attended the training ground on Monday to submit samples for a Covid-19 test. We are still waiting for the results of some of these, but those already returned have been negative,” he stated.

He also added that each player has been given a home training schedule to maintain their fitness levels.

The same policy also applies to club staff, who have been told to work from home.

“Football is important, but secondary to the health and wellbeing of not only our staff and supporters, but also those in the wider community – particularly the most vulnerable,” he said.

The EFL announced on Thursday that the postponement of games would be extended until 30 April at the earliest.

However, doubts remain about whether the season be completed or not. Pompey continue to have a lot to play for.

The side have made the EFL Trophy final, which for the moment has also been postponed. In addition to that, promotion to the Championship remains a very high possibility with nine games left to play.

Portsmouth are in 4th in the League One table, two points behind Rotherham who sit in the final automatic promotion place.

The Verdict

Portsmouth have followed suit to many EFL clubs by postponing first-team training at their complex to protect players and staff.

It will also be found out in due course is any of the squad have tested positive for the disease, but early indications suggest that it is likely not to be the case.

Kenny Jackett and his staff will be hoping that his players adhere to their fitness plans to keep themselves in good shape in time for when training resumes.