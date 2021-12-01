Key Portsmouth figure delivers update on contract situation of 27-year-old

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has revealed that Sean Raggett’s contract at Fratton Park could be automatically extended due to undisclosed clauses in his current deal.

Raggett had played in every minute of every league match until Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham and is a key player in Danny Cowley’s system, having previously managed him at Lincoln City.

A number of Pompey players’ contracts expire at the end of the current season but in most cases it has been disclosed if there are club-related options in there – the likes of John Marquis and Marcus Harness being in that particular boat.

Raggett wasn’t necessarily the same case with no such option reported when he signed for the club permanently in 2020 from Norwich City following a successful initial loan spell.

But Cullen has moved to clarify the centre-back’s situation which will now no doubt see the towering defender’s stay extended on the south coast.

“There are some clauses in Sean’s contract going forward,” Cullen revealed to the Portsmouth News.

“They are ones that should Danny come and say ‘Sean is a massive part of what I want to achieve’, then I am sure we will look at it. “Sean’s having a really, really strong season. I am an admirer of him, 100 per cent, just in terms of what he has done for the team.” The Verdict It could be that Raggett’s potential extension is appearance-based or it merely could just be a club option, but Cowley will surely want to keep the defender around. He’s in his best years now at the age of 27 and he’s clearly trusted by the management team having coached him at Lincoln City when he was younger. Raggett could end up being pivotal to a potential promotion push this season for Pompey and he’s always bound to get a few goals due to his aerial prowess in the attacking box. If Portsmouth did lose Raggett at the end of the season it would be a real blow but due to the relationship between him and Cowley it would be a shock if he departed anytime soon.