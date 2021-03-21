Key Portsmouth figure comments on Kenny Jackett for the first time since departure

There has been silence from across the Atlantic Ocean for well over a week, but Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner has finally spoken out on Kenny Jackett’s departure.

The club made the decision to part company with the long-serving boss last week following the EFL Trophy final loss to Salford City, and that came after three league defeats on the bounce for Pompey.

And now they have turned to Danny Cowley, who was last in a job back in the summer when he kept Huddersfield Town in the Championship and he has taken a step down a level to try and guide the south coast club back into the second tier.

Cowley had the perfect start on Saturday as his new side defeated fellow play-off chasers Ipswich Town 2-1 at Fratton Park, and there needs to be more results like that if Pompey are going to secure their place in the top six between now and the end of the season.

You won’t find many Pompey fans who would disagree when saying that a change in manager needed to be made, if anything just to freshen up some staleness, and it’s a bit of a coup to get Cowley – even though it might only be until the end of the season.

Jackett still experienced a lot at Pompey though despite coming to the end of the line with many fans, and now Eisner has finally spoken out on his exit a week after it happened.

“It has been a tough past few weeks and results that led to Kenny Jackett’s departure as manager after almost four years in charge,” said Eisner, per the club’s official website.

“He leaves the club with an excellent win percentage and having taken the side to EFL Trophy glory at Wembley in 2019 – a day I will remember for the rest of my life.

“I’m sure that Kenny will go on to enjoy more success elsewhere and I would like to thank him for all his hard work and the foundations he has established for us to continue our upward journey.”

The Verdict

They are nice words from Eisner and it’s a good touch for him to predict that Jackett will go on to have success.

The former Wales international just couldn’t push Pompey over the line to the next level – they lost in the play-offs at the semi-final stage twice and with some of the players they’ve got and the investment they’ve had, more progress was expected.

Portsmouth now have a manager who is used to winning promotion at the helm, and if he can re-create some of the magic he made at Lincoln City, then Pompey could be celebrating at Wembley come May.