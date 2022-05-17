Key Plymouth Argyle figure makes Panutche Camara transfer admission amid Sheffield Wednesday links

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has ruled out a transfer deal with another League One club for midfielder Panutche Camara.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Pilgrims ever since his arrival at Home Park from Crawley Town in 2020, and his performances this past season led to a debut for the Guinea-Bissau national team in the African Cup of Nations back in January.

Camara remained at Argyle despite constant transfer speculation in the mid-season transfer window, and following the end of the 2021-22 League One season, the club triggered the one-year extension in his contract.

However further efforts to extend the central midfielder’s deal beyond the summer of 2023 failed to materialise, so Camara was placed on the transfer list last week in order to secure a transfer fee for his services.

One club who have already been linked with a move for Camara are Plymouth’s league rivals Sheffield Wednesday, but if Dewsnip’s words are to be believed then that potential switch can already be ruled out.

“I don’t think that would work for anybody,” Dewsnip said on Camara potentially joining a team in the same league as Argyle, per PlymouthLive.

“I think that’s kind of common sense really.

“I would hate an Argyle supporter to think that he is competing against us for the same prize.”

The Verdict

It would make a ton of sense for Argyle to resist the advances of any League One club for Camara as that could come back to haunt them massively.

Now a full international, Camara clearly believes he can go on to bigger and better things, and it’s likely that a lot of Championship clubs, and perhaps teams overseas, will take an interest this summer.

Quite rightly, Plymouth will hold out for the right fee and there’s no point in keeping someone that doesn’t want to be at the club as it could be unsettling to the dressing room.

Sheffield Wednesday fans though can probably stop thinking about Camara’s potential arrival at Hillsborough this summer thanks to Dewsnip’s admission.