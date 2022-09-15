Key Plymouth Argyle figure linked with Huddersfield Town managerial vacancy

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has emerged as a contender for the current managerial vacancy at Huddersfield Town, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Terriers are currently on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Danny Schofield yesterday.

Schofield was appointed as Huddersfield’s head coach ahead of the 2022/23 campaign following Carlos Corberan’s departure from the John Smith’s Stadium.

During the 42-year-old’s spell in charge of the Terriers, his side only managed to win one of their opening eight league games.

After Huddersfield their sixth league defeat of the season at the hands of Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, the club’s hierarchy decided to hand Schofield his marching orders.

Schumacher was given the opportunity to prove himself as a manager for the first time last year when Ryan Lowe opted to swap Plymouth for Preston North End.

Under the guidance of Schumacher, Argyle narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the previous campaign.

Plymouth have made an incredibly promising start to the new term in League One.

In the eight games that they have participated in at this level, Argyle have managed to accumulate an impressive total of 18 points.

The Verdict

Providing that Schumacher is indeed on Huddersfield’s shortlist, it will be interesting to see whether he opts to stay at Home Park if the Championship side opts to make an approach for him in the coming days.

Although appointing Schumacher as their new boss would be somewhat of a risk due to the fact that he has yet to work in the second-tier as a manager, there is a chance that the 38-year-old could potentially get the best of Huddersfield’s players.

Alternatively, the Terriers could switch their focus to recruiting a manager who has a proven track-record as a manager or a head coach at this level.

When you consider that Schumacher has led Plymouth to a respectable total of 21 victories in the 38 games that he has overseen, the League One outfit will unquestionably be desperate to keep him at the club.