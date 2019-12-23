Key players return: The Blackburn XI Mowbray could name v Wigan

Blackburn Rovers will look to continue their impressive recent run on Monday night, when they host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

Following a six-game unbeaten run going into this one, Tony Mowbray’s side are currently tenth in the Championship standings, and could climb to seventh, level on point with the play-offs, with a win on Monday night.

Wigan meanwhile go into the game bottom of the Championship, although a win would lift them out of the relegation zone ahead of Christmas, while also ending their wait for an away win this season.

Given Paul Cook’s side are likely to be desperate to do just that, not least against a local rival, this is unlikely to be an easy task for Rovers on Monday night.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the starting lineup Mowbray could name to give Blackburn the best chance of taking all three points off the Latics.

Having made six changes to his side for their 2-0 win at Bristol City last time out, we imagine Mowbray will look to reverse those alterations on Monday night, as he aims to follow a policy of rotation over the busy Christmas period.

One player who will surely keep his place is goalkeeper Christian Walton, with the Brighton loanee coming up against one of his former clubs, having made 69 appearances in all competitions for Wigan while on loan with the Latics in each of the last two seasons.

In defence, Stewart Downing, who has proved a reliable option at left-back in recent weeks could return in that position after dropping out for Amari’i Bell at Ashton Gate, while Ryan Nyambe looks well set to retain the right-back spot he looks to have made his own recently.

While Mowbray has confirmed that Derrick Williams will be available for selection after a calf strain that has kept him out since early November, the Blackburn boss’ previous reluctance to rush players back from injury, along with the busy Christmas schedule to come, means we imagine the central defensive pairing of Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo, which has been impressive in that six-game unbeaten run, ought to start once more against Wigan.

In midfield, we expect that anticipated rotation policy to allow Corry Evans to replace one of those goalscorers from the win over Bristol City – Bradley Johnson – in the centre of midfield alongside Lewis Travis, with the youngster the one you would expect to be backed to retain his place throughout this busy period.



In the attacking midfield positions, talismanic top scorer Bradley Dack will surely return to the lineup following the suspension that kept him out of action against Bristol City, with Joe Rothwell and Adam Armstrong – who came off the bench to seal the win over the Robins – two that we expect to return to add a more direct attacking threat against the Latics.

Upfront, Danny Graham – who netted a brace to pass the 50-goal mark for Blackburn in a 3-0 win the last time these two sides met at Ewood Park back in March – could also return to try and impose his physical nature on the Wigan backline once more. That would likely Sam Gallagher drop out of the lineup, potentially to be used as an impact substitute later in the game, a role he has been effective in when called upon to carry it out in recent weeks.