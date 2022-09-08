Key player offers thoughts on West Brom’s early season form

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Okay Yokuslu has suggested that the club have not got the results that their performances have warranted so far this season.

After eight league matches, Steve Bruce’s side sit 16th in the Championship, despite being fancied by many to challenge for promotion prior to the season beginning.

Despite that, Yokuslu believes that the performances from the side have been good, and believes they just need things to click and start going their way to win games.

“My opinion is that the season is so long and there’s still so much of it to go. You only have to look at the examples of last year. Some of the teams started really well and some of the teams started really badly. Just because a team has a good or a bad start, it doesn’t determine anything.” Yokuslu explained, via WBA club media.

“We are heading in the right direction. The most important thing is to have confidence and belief in ourselves. We want to try and have a lot of possession and create lots of chances.

“We haven’t got the results yet, but for me, we have a good team and a good squad and we know we can get results.

“Some of our performances have been really good and I think the fans would agree with that. We just need that one click to start winning games and I hope it will come very soon.”

Looking ahead to the Baggies next few matches, Yokuslu is aiming for the period between now and the international break for the Baggies to turn results around.

With fixtures against Coventry, Birmingham and Norwich lined up, the Turkish midfielder is eyeing as many points as possible.

“We have three games from now until the international break. Coventry City, Birmingham City and Norwich City. If we can pass through this period clearly with nine points, that would be fantastic.” Yokuslu added.

“We need to get through these three games with as many points as possible and then make sure we rest and recover over the break. It’s an important period for us.

“We have a lot of confidence in our ability to win games. Hopefully we can get victories in our next few matches.”

West Brom vs Coventry City is set for a 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

From what I’ve seen of the Baggies this season I’d have to agree with Okay Yokuslu here.

Against Watford I saw West Brom be the better side but still drop two points and that could also be the case in other matches this season.

One thing for sure is that the club have very talented players on the books, and ones that mean they should not be in the bottom half of the table.

Only time will tell if they can turn things around, but surely Steve Bruce can get much better results from his side going forwards.

Coventry and Birmingham in their next two look particularly ‘winnable’ matches and if the Baggies can take six points from those two games, it should lift the confidence and general feeling around the football club.