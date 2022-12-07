Key Peterborough United figure makes u-turn on his Posh future

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that he will no longer be stepping away from the club at the end of the 2022-23 season, despite claiming a number of months ago that he will depart.

MacAnthony already sold half of his stake in the club to businessmen Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson in 2018, and he has been preparing to offload his other 50 per cent of Posh next summer before taking a break from football.

However, the Irishman has confirmed on his Hard Truths podcast that after talks with Neale and also his family, he will be staying on for the foreseeable future after being convinced to do so.

He has also expressed Neale’s desire to buy into more football clubs, and he can only do that with MacAnthony’s expertise and know-how.

MacAnthony arrived at London Road in 2006, and in doing so became the youngest ever chairman of a Football League club at the age of 30 and a year later he purchased them outright.

Under his ownership, Posh have been promoted four times and are aiming for a fifth in 2023 as they look to navigate their way back to the Championship following last season’s relegation.

The Verdict

MacAnthony has been the backbone of the club for a number of years, and it hasn’t been straight-forward at times but he has made Posh tick.

The extra investment from Neale and Thompson pushed the club back into the Championship briefly, but with multiple fan frustrations creeping in, you can see why MacAnthony wanted to step away.

But you have to think it is a good thing that he has decided against his departure now and will stay on in his role.

MacAnthony is one of the most open owners in the EFL and speaks his mind to the public, which makes him popular in some decisions but divisive in others, but it is certainly a positive step that he is staying.