Key Peterborough United figure issues transfer warning to player linked with Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest

Siriki Dembele’s future with Peterborough United remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer transfer window, with the forward’s contract with Posh set to expire in the summer of 2022.

The likes of Celtic, Rangers, and Nottingham Forest are just some of the teams that have been rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the 24-year-old in previous transfer windows.

Dembele played his part in Peterborough’s promotion-winning season this term, with the forward chipping in with 12 goals and 12 assists in total for Darren Ferguson’s side.

But that hasn’t called a halt to questions over his future with them, with it being hinted at by Peterborough’s owner Barry Fry that Dembele could be transfer listed.

Speaking in an interview with Peterborough Today, Fry revealed that Dembele ‘needs to be careful’, before admitted that he wants the striker to remain with the club.

“That doesn’t automatically mean we will sell him. It is the club policy to put players on the transfer list under these circumstances, but we would still expect a decent fee.

Siriki needs to be careful. It’s likely to be a difficult transfer market this summer. Premier League clubs will only be setting their budgets right now and it could be the money available in the top two divisions isn’t as great as normal.

“We want Siriki to stay, but he told me on Friday his agents would be in touch and as yet I have heard nothing.”

The Verdict:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him depart this summer.

Dembele has really impressed me whilst with Peterborough United, and I think he’s capable of playing in the Championship in the near future.

But with Posh recently winning promotion this term, surely it would make sense to sign a new deal this summer, instead of moving to another Championship team.

Fry seemingly isn’t keen to play the waiting game over Dembele’s future, and it’ll be interesting to see whether any of the interested clubs are to match Peterborough’s valuation for the forward.