Key Peterborough United figure issues important update on player linked with move to Rangers and Celtic

Peterborough United are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, with the club looking to prepare for life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One this term.

But instead of adding players to their squad, their first priority is to keep their key players at the club, with the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele being just some of the names linked with a move away from Posh in the coming months.

Dembele’s performances in their promotion-winning campaign have caught the eye, with the winger scoring 12 goals, and being on hand to provide 12 assists in all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old’s performances in the 2020/21 season haven’t gone unnoticed though, with it previously being reported by The Scottish Sun that Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic were keen on a deal to sign the winger.

But a move is yet to materialise, and Posh are seemingly eager to keep him with them, with their owner Darragh MacAntony revealing that contract talks are under way with Dembele, when quizzed on his future by a Peterborough United supporter on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Conversations now beginning with them all yes. https://t.co/qBqHdck3dP — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 11, 2021

MacAntony was then questioned on whether Dembele’s contract has expired already, whilst also being asked about Celtic’s rumoured interest in signing him, which was responded in a blunt fashion by the Peterborough United owner.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for Peterborough United supporters, as they head into the summer.

There will have been concerns that Dembele was set to depart ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, but MacAnthony’s recent comments suggest that they’re doing all they can to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the likes of Celtic will push ahead with their interest in signing Dembele, as that could leave him with a tricky decision on his future with Peterborough United.

But it doesn’t seem as though Dembele’s contract has expired yet, and it’s definitely the right call for Posh to look at tying him down to a new deal at the earliest of opportunities.

He’s a player that I think is more than capable of playing to a high standard in the Championship next season.