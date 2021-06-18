Key Peterborough United figure drops major hint regarding transfer breakthrough

Peterborough United are hopeful of announcing ‘a major signing’ this week, according to the club’s co-owner Stewart Thompson.

The Posh are gearing up for a huge summer after securing automatic promotion from League One following a stunning campaign in the third tier that saw them go up alongside champions Hull City.

As a result, Darren Ferguson’s side are looking to make a real splash in the Championship as they look to consolidate their position in the league.

It’s been a steady start to the season for Peterborough, but according to Thompson, there’s no doubting how well the club’s hierarchy work together when it comes to bringing in the right players for the club.

Speaking on the Soccer Snobs podcast, as quoted by Peterborough Today, Thompson said: “We actually love each other; to have the character and the brilliance of the five people that are running this, I just think we’re really lucky.