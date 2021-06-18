Latest News
Key Peterborough United figure drops major hint regarding transfer breakthrough
Peterborough United are hopeful of announcing ‘a major signing’ this week, according to the club’s co-owner Stewart Thompson.
The Posh are gearing up for a huge summer after securing automatic promotion from League One following a stunning campaign in the third tier that saw them go up alongside champions Hull City.
As a result, Darren Ferguson’s side are looking to make a real splash in the Championship as they look to consolidate their position in the league.
It’s been a steady start to the season for Peterborough, but according to Thompson, there’s no doubting how well the club’s hierarchy work together when it comes to bringing in the right players for the club.
Speaking on the Soccer Snobs podcast, as quoted by Peterborough Today, Thompson said: “We actually love each other; to have the character and the brilliance of the five people that are running this, I just think we’re really lucky.
“You’ve got Darragh (MacAnthony) picking the players, Darren (Ferguson) having his own list and then we all come together as a group and say ‘well that’s a stupid name, that’s a great name, Barry get on the phone!’ and Barry has probably already called the guy while we’re talking about him.
“There’s a major signing we are trying to do and hopefully announce it this week if it goes through.
“We put the name up and Barry goes ‘Oh, I talked to his dad in March’ and so he calls him right while we’re in the meeting.
“Barry is the character you see but it is literally the Darragh, Darren and Barry trinity that makes this thing work so well.”
The verdict
This will be music to the ears of Peterborough United fans.
It’s clear that the Posh are facing an uphill challenge as they look to acclimatize to life in the Championship after several years away.
If Darren Ferguson can bring in the right addition then they really stand a decent chance of staying up, but if they fail to strengthen then it could be a long, hard season.
Let’s see what they’ve got planned for the summer before casting judgement on how they’ll get on.