Key Peterborough figure hints at future summer transfer deal with West Brom

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hinted that there may be a permanent deal to be done in the summer involving Callum Morton joining from West Bromwich Albion.

The player has signed for the Posh on loan from the Baggies, with him set to try and help United achieve survival in the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, he’s played at lower levels in the EFL and excelled, doing well at the likes of Northampton Town and Fleetwood Town in the recent past, and now he gets a shot to show what he can do in the second tier.

Of course, if it really goes well Albion might want to give him a chance at The Hawthorns as he is yet to feature for them but MacAnthony seems confident that there is also a chance that he could be staying with his temporary side on a longer basis past the end of the campaign.

Yep he suits a diamond as a serious presser. Also be good chance for us to assess his fitness. Confident if all goes well, we can sign him in the summer :). — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 13, 2022

The Verdict

Morton is a really exciting young player and one that could do great things for Peterborough in the second half of the season.

Their style of play could suit him really well and if he can help them achieve survival this season in the Championship, then who knows what the future might hold.

Clearly, Posh are happy with his arrival and now it’s all about getting his head down and putting the work in.

