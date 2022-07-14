Key Peterborough figure gives Ronnie Edwards update after Spurs and Aston villa transfer rumours

Peterborough United‘s director of football Barry Fry has insisted the club will not have any trouble with Ronnie Edwards if he remains at the club this summer.

The highly-rated young defender has been linked with a move to numerous Premier League clubs this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa perhaps the most notable of them.

Nothing has materialised yet, though, despite the club having received several transfer offers.

“As expected we have had a lot of offers for Ronnie,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“But, the clubs that have bid want to him to play in under 23 football next season which would be a complete and utter waste of his time. It would be a big step backwards for him.

“Ronnie is much better than that. He played 36 times in the Championship last season and just helped England win a trophy.”

Indeed, Edwards showed he is far too good for youth football for Posh in the Championship last summer, still managing to impress despite the wider team’s struggles.

That made it unlikely he will remain in League One with the club following their relegation, but Fry insists the club will have no problems with the player if he does remain at London Road this summer.

“Ronnie is a great kid.” Fry continued.

“He’s very level-headed and he’s just thrilled to have made so much progress already in the two years he’s been with us.

“We won’t have any trouble with him if he stays. He loves it with us.”

The Peterborough Telegraph report that the club want a club record transfer fee for the player to let him leave, which would cost clubs in the region of £15 million.

The Verdict

It’s quite surprising and shocking to hear that some Premier League clubs want Ronnie Edwards to go there and play under-23 football.

It’s one thing moving to a club and becoming a squad player for now, that would be acceptable, but the young central defender showed last term that he is well beyond that level.

It is good to hear that he will not kick up a fuss if he does remain, though.

Having a player of Edwards’ ability at the back next season would significantly bolster the club’s chances of an immediate return to the Championship next season.