Key Peterborough figure discusses Sunderland’s January transfer interest in 27-year-old

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson wanted to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris for the Black Cats during the January transfer window.

LJ wanted him yep. That’s the truth. https://t.co/zq1olnXhcp — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) February 13, 2022

Johnson was sacked as manager of the Wearside club the day before the window slammed shut last month following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, with the club instead signing Jermain Defoe to bolster their attacking options.

However it appears that Clarke-Harris was a legitimate target for the League One side at some point in the month despite his current club being in the division above Sunderland.

The 27-year-old was brought back to Posh last summer as the replacement for Ivan Toney for an initial fee of £1.25 million, which has since risen to over £2 million, and he was able to fire the club to promotion back to the second tier with 31 goals.

Clarke-Harris has found it harder to be prolific in the Championship, scoring just four times so far this season, but that didn’t stop Sunderland’s interest last month – although Posh director of football Barry Fry did state earlier in January that there had been no contact regarding a potential deal.

The Verdict

Clarke-Harris has never been a prolific scorer at Championship level, with his best record being six goals in 35 appearances for Rotherham in 2015-16.

There was the expectation that he might have improved since then and his 31 goals last season gave the impression that he could potentially do an Ivan Toney and take the second tier by storm.

That hasn’t happened though and it speaks volumes that a League One club potentially thought they could try and bring the striker in during the transfer window.

He could still have a part to play though in Peterborough’s potential survival bid this season but Clarke-Harris would probably have been a good signing for Sunderland – a fee would always be difficult to agree though.