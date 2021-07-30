Key part of remaining plans for Sheffield Wed summer recruitment revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to bring in a target man to bolster their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window, as per Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The Hillsborough-based side is gearing up for a return to Sky Bet League One for the first time in several years and, after initial concerns this summer, there have been a few positive signs that the campaign coming could be a good one.

Indeed, Darren Moore has managed to bring in some decent looking signings and it sounds as though he is not done yet, with Dom Howson offering this insight on the club’s pursuit for a real focal point in their final third via Yorkshire Live:

“A target man is high on the agenda. Wednesday have lacked a physical presence up front since Steven Fletcher left last summer. Moore wants variety in the final third and he knows they are light in attack. Strikers are the hardest position to fill and Moore does not want to bring someone in to make up the numbers.”

The Verdict

This is a stance from Moore that makes perfect sense.

The Owls have brought in some good players that are going to be able to play off such a central figure in the middle of the attack, but they still need to actually bring in such a player.

If Wednesday can sort this area they’ll really add another dynamic to their attack and unlock a number of possibilities in terms of attacking combinations so we’ll have to see just how they do in terms of this particular pursuit.

