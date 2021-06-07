Key Oxford United figure drops transfer hint that will surely excite supporters

Karl Robinson has dropped a big transfer hint after revealing that an unnamed winger will undergo a medical this weekend.

Oxford United are looking to improve their squad during the summer transfer window after falling short in the League One play-offs after being beaten by Blackpool over two legs in the semi-finals.

While it remains to be seen who the mystery player is, reports from The Portsmouth News have suggested that Oxford are interested in a move for Ryan Williams.

The Portsmouth man is out of contract this summer and is expected to move, but there’s nothing to suggest that he is the player being referenced by Karl Robinson in his comments.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, Robinson said: “I think we need four wingers – we don’t have any at the football club.

“We’ll hopefully have a wide player done, I’m expecting a medical this week. “We’ve agreed close to what we need to agree with an experienced player.”

The verdict This is great news for Oxford United supporters. Fans have been calling for the club to kick on in the transfer market and with a lack of wingers evident going into the new season, it is clear that reinforcements are needed. Of course it’s hard to get too excited when we don’t know who the mystery man is, but for a signing to be this close is still enough reason to give supporters some optimism. That said, I think that there’s still a lot of work to do this summer if the club are to finish the job of securing promotion next term.