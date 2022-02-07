Key off-field figure opens up on Nottingham Forest’s transfer approach

Nottingham Forest recruitment chief Georgios Syrianos has revealed that the club have taken a more analytical and long-term view on the whole when it comes to signing players.

The Reds have been transformed since Steve Cooper succeeded Chris Hughton, with the side now in the mix for promotion this season and they’ve knocked both Arsenal and Leicester out of the FA Cup.

As well as the promise on the pitch, there has been a noticeable change in approach off the pitch, with Forest’s recruitment in the past two windows looking extremely smart.

And, speaking to German media outlet Kicker, Syrianos, who is heavily involved, explained how the club now operate.

“The club wanted to improve the recruitment area in the long term and develop a strategic reorientation – to give young players with potential a platform to achieve sporting success on an economically sound basis.

“At the same time, Forest wanted to take a more analytical and process-oriented path – a path that has previously taken Brentford, Brighton and also Leeds to the Premier League.”

The verdict

There’s a lot to like about Forest right now, with Cooper getting the team performing and they finally appear to be settled off the pitch as well.

This is an interesting insight into how the recruitment works, and it’s an approach that is clearly working because the new signings have generally made their mark in the Forest team.

Now, it’s about trying to win promotion, but either way it will be a busy summer at the City Ground and fans will finally believe they are on the right track moving forward.

