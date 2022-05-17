Key Nottingham Forest figure sends supporter message ahead of Sheffield United fixture

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall QC has praised the fans for their support but warned them they shouldn’t run on the pitch this evening after the game against Sheffield United in the play-offs.

Huddersfield Town secured their place at Wembley for the final after beating Luton Town, which prompted Hatters boss Nathan Jones to brand sections of the Terriers support a ‘disgrace’ for their conduct.

Steve Cooper’s side will look to do the same on what should be a big night at the City Ground. And, Randall sent a message to the support on the official site ahead of the fixture.

“From the day Mr Marinakis and Mr Kominakis completed the takeover of the Club in the summer of 2017 your support has been nothing short of incredible. This has been not just in the good times but also through the bad. I speak on behalf of everyone within the Club in thanking you for this.

“Against this background and after the events elsewhere last night I would like to make a plea to you as regards the game tonight. I know that the huge majority of you, as the spontaneous messaging on social media has shown, do not want to see any supporters invade the pitch when the game is done.”

The verdict

This was a lengthy message from Randall and it shows real appreciation to the fans for the way they’ve supported the team over the years, which deserved a mention.

Looking to tonight, they won’t want a repeat of what happened last night as Nathan Jones was understandably not happy, even if the majority of the support were just focusing on celebrating.

So, we’ll see how it plays out later but the only thing for all connected to Forest is to ensure they progress after winning at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

