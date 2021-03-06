Key Nottingham Forest figure drops key transfer hint as speculation over summer plans begin

Chris Hughton has revealed that Nottingham Forest won’t be looking to make wholesale changes this summer.

The Reds made a vast number of signings before this season got underway and as a result the Championship club struggled to really find their feet in the first half of the season.

Results have improved somewhat since the turn of the year, but the feeling is that Forest will be gearing up to challenge next term.

With Chris Hughton in charge the hope is that he will be able to make his mark on the team, but in a revealing interview with The Athletic he said that making too many changes could be a risk.

Asked if he sees this summer as a chance to make his mark on the squad, Hughton told The Athletic: “Yes, I do, but the ideal scenario is always going into a window where you perhaps do not have to make so much change.

“When you are making a lot of changes, that can go either way.

“The more change you make, the more players you have who need to get used to what you want and the way you have of playing and doing things. Sometimes, players get it straight away. Other times, it can take a little bit longer.

“I do think about the summer; not as much as I think about finishing the season well and getting the best possible results between now and then, but it is something that is on my mind.

“I don’t think it is the best scenario, when you have to bring in a lot of players. What you want is a bit of consistency but it will be a little bit more difficult here because, in this moment, we have five loan players. At the end of the season, they will have to go back to their respective clubs.

“I do not know what will happen with any of those individuals or any other opportunities we have to bring different loan players in. There will have to be a fair bit of work in the summer but we want to be careful.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever score a goal at the City Ground?

1 of 18 Lars Veldwijk Yes No

The verdict

This is going to be a big summer for Nottingham Forest.

This season has been a mixed bag at best for the Reds and so a certain amount of their focus will already be on planning ahead to next season.

With Chris Hughton in charge they’re bound to be challenging and so it’ll be very interesting to see if he can bring the good times back to the City Ground.