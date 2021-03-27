Key Nottingham Forest figure delivers key transfer update that will surely interest Burnley

Chris Hughton believes that the speculation surrounding Joe Worrall’s future must be taken as a compliment by Nottingham Forest.

The central defender has been regularly linked with a move away from the City Ground with Premier League interest from the likes of Burnley emerging in recent months.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching the club will be expecting more speculation around his future, but according to the Forest manager, Worrall is professional enough to accept that it’s part and parcel of the job.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton said: “Particularly in this division, you’ve got so many games that you can only react to something that is fact. Joe is intelligent enough to know that.

“Speculation is always speculation.

“It’s always nice for Joe. And I think it’s nice for the club – if other clubs or the media are speaking well about one of our players, we’d like to think that shows the club have done something right in developing a player like that.

“I think he’s mature enough to accept it for what it is.

“Until the day it’s not speculation, he’s got to get on with the job he’s doing, which is a good job.”

Asked if he would like Worrall to stay, Hughton said: “I would, because he’s a good player. And more importantly, he’s a good player for this football club.

“It’s something that comes with playing well, and that’s always a good sign.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Joe Worrall will be attracting interest this summer.

Nottingham Forest have endured a difficult campaign and that means that there’s a chance that clubs further up the pyramid will come knocking.

Whether Chris Hughton’s side will want to sell him remains to be seen though, however as we know, money talks in this day and age.