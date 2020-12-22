Key Norwich City transfer update emerges amid recent interest from Leeds United

Norwich City are unlikely to sell any of their players in January amid recent interest in Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell.

The duo have attracted a wealth of admiring glances after impressing for the Canaries in the Premier League last term and in the Championship this time around.

Leeds United are one club who have been heavily linked with a move for both players with the January transfer window being the next opportunity for the players to move on.

But Daniel Farke will have other ideas.

Norwich are going great guns in the Championship promotion race, and according to Sky Sports’ Gary Weaver, it’s unlikely that the Canaries will entertain offers from anyone other than England’s elite.

Discussing Buendia and Cantwell’s futures, Weaver told the Sky Sports EFL Podcast: “On the topic of losing players I spoke to Stuart Webber before the game last week and he said that if clubs are going to come knocking then they’ll have to be good negotiators because unless they’re a top six Premier League team Norwich will not listen.

“They want to keep this squad together to get to the Premier League.

“But Norwich don’t stand in the way of players if a top six Premier League club comes in and if the money is right, but if it’s a team in the bottom half of the table they’ll say to the player ‘do you really want to swap a promotion battle for a potential relegation battle?’

It’ll take some negotiating but Cantwell and Buendia are just two of the shining lights In that Norwich side who have been superb this year.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Norwich City will be fielding some calls in January.

Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell are just two of the players who have been central to the Canaries’ hopes so far this term and that’s why their promotion race is looking so strong.

It’s unlikely that Norwich will look to sell next month, and the hope will be that by securing promotion they can keep hold of their star men.