Key Norwich City star pours cold water on January exit talk

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has revealed that he has no plans to leave the club in the January transfer window as he vows to help fire them back to the Premier League.

The Yellows sit top of the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s round of games with them having a three-point cushion.

However, it’s a massively congested table at the moment and Reading have shown already a lead at the top can soon disappear and be overhauled.

Norwich, though, obviously have experience of winning the Championship with many members of their squad present back when they last won the second tier in 2018/19.

Pukki, of course, was one of them and he has told The Sun he is gunning for promotion with the Yellows once again this season, with no intention of leaving in next month’s window:

“I’ve no plans for leaving in January. I’m fighting for this team and we’ve got a big season going on.

“I want to go back into the Premier League and I’m fighting for that.”

The Verdict

Pukki has earned a level of cult hero status during his time at Carrow Road with his first season at the club proving so memorable as he fired them to promotion.

He appears fully focused on doing so again this season, too, and that will come as a natural boost to the Yellows who will surely feel, if they keep their squad together through the next transfer window, they have a real shot at promotion.