Key Norwich City figure shares Josh Sargent message ahead of Qatar World Cup

Norwich City attacker Josh Sargent has made the 26-man USMNT squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old sits joint-top of the goalscoring standings in the Championship season having netted nine goals in his opening 19 league matches, chipping in with a further two assists.

Sargent has featured regularly for his national side in May 2018, amassing 20 caps in the process and scoring five goals during that time.

Netting on his debut in a 3-0 victory against Bolivia, Sargent became the fourth-youngest player in USMNT history to score at senior level.

Providing her best wishes for the 22-year-old ahead of the World Cup, executive director at Norwich Zoe Webber told Norfolk Live: “Josh is a hugely popular figure in the dressing room and everyone at Norwich hopes he goes on to have a highly successful tournament.”

The verdict

There did not seem to be too much doubt about whether or not Sargent would be called up for the World Cup, with the 22-year-old emerging as a mainstay in Gregg Berhalter’s side over the last few years.

It remains to be seen how much of a part the young attacker plays, considering that Berhalter has some exciting attacking options at his disposal as things stand.

Sargent has been an influential figure for the canaries during the early stages of this Championship campaign and will be hoping that can spill over into the World Cup.

The USMNT begin their Group B campaign against Wales next Monday before an important clash for Sargent against England a week on Friday, and they then conclude their group games with a game against Iran two weeks today.