Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber insists he has had no contact with Leeds United after he was linked with a move to the Premier League club.

Will Webber replace Victor Orta?

After a turbulent year, with the club once again fighting to stay in the top-flight, Leeds sacked director of football Victor Orta this month amid growing pressure from the fans, who are unhappy with his record in the transfer market.

Whilst the only focus for the Whites right now is retaining their Premier League status, it’s a position they will look to fill in the summer. And, it has been suggested that Webber is on their radar.

The Canaries figure had developed a good reputation in the game for the work he did at Carrow Road previously, but he has come under scrutiny from the support in the past 18 months following Norwich’s struggles.

But, Webber didn’t give much away on what the future holds for him when speaking to The Athletic, and he also confirmed no talks have taken place with Leeds yet.

“We’ve still got some things to achieve here. The training ground is not quite finished and that’s something I started. I want to leave this looking like a Premier League club. We’re close to that. Very close. Ultimately my future is important to my staff, players and the people who matter.

“I don’t know. It’s hypothetical (Leeds interest). They haven’t rung, so let’s see if they ring.”

It’s set to be a very busy summer for the Yellows as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League, with David Wagner making it clear he wants to reshape the squad.

A lot of change at Norwich this summer

Whilst Webber confirmed there have been no talks so far, his comments don’t rule out a move to Leeds, which would obviously be a great opportunity for him, even if they do suffer relegation in the coming weeks. So, this could be one to monitor.

In truth, it feels as though Webber’s time at Norwich is naturally coming to an end. The fans are frustrated with him, and even though you could argue that some of that criticism is unfair, the reality is that sometimes change is necessary, and it could be something that benefits all parties.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether Leeds do pursue Webber, although they will be waiting to know what division they will be in as they also prepare for a huge summer that will include a lot of change.