Key Norwich City figure hands Jordan Rhodes the ultimate compliment as Sheffield Wednesday ace faces uncertain future

Daniel Farke has hailed Jordan Rhodes as ‘one of the great Championship strikers’ ahead of Norwich City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls are enduring a torrid season and find themselves firmly embroiled in a relegation battle.

Whatever division the club finds themselves in next term, the club are facing a summer of huge change with a large number of players set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

One of those is Jordan Rhodes.

The striker is thought to be one of the highest-earners at Hillsborough but appears likely to move on after a difficult few years in South Yorkshire.

Reports have suggested that Cardiff City are one club who could be keen on a move, while former club Huddersfield Town are also said to be interested in signing the player.

Rhodes comes head-to-head with Norwich this weekend after spending time on loan with the club in the 2018-19 season and discussing the striker’s situation with the Owls Farke was full of praise for his former attacker.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Farke said: “For me, he [Rhodes] is still one of the great Championship strikers and he struggles to get in their starting eleven.”

The verdict

The situation with Jordan Rhodes is certainly an interesting one.

Daniel Farke is right in that the striker has an excellent track record in the Championship but unfortunately it just hasn’t happened for him during his time at Hillsborough.

It looks likely that he’ll move on but it would just be typical if Rhodes was to get one over on his former club this weekend.