Highlights Norwich City confirmed David Wagner's departure after disappointing play-off defeat led to need for new direction.

Sporting director Ben Knapper praised Wagner but emphasised decision to move forward requires new head coach.

With Knapper taking over recently, Wagner becomes casualty of restructuring as club seeks fresh start in new era.

Ben Knapper has explained the decision behind Norwich City’s dismissal of David Wagner.

The club has confirmed the German’s exit from Carrow Road after reports on Friday morning of his departure.

Wagner oversaw the team’s elimination from promotion contention on Thursday evening, with his final game at Norwich being a 4-0 loss to Leeds United.

The 52-year-old guided the Canaries to a sixth place finish in the Championship, but a 4-0 aggregate loss to Daniel Farke’s side ended their hopes of a top flight return.

The search for a new head coach is now underway, ending Wagner’s 17 months in charge of the Norfolk outfit.

David Wagner's Norwich City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 75 31 17 27 41.33

Ben Knapper explains David Wagner dismissal decision

Knapper has explained that Norwich are now planning to go in a different direction with their first team squad.

The club’s sporting director thanked Wagner for the work he did during his time at Carrow Road, but suggested a change was needed in order to move forward.

“David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction,” wrote Knapper, via the club’s official website.

“We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy.

Related 6 David Wagner replacements Norwich City must consider ASAP This group could all be in the running after the Canaries wave goodbye to Wagner after playoff defeat

“The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”

Wagner oversaw 75 games during his time in charge at Carrow Road, winning 31 and losing 27.

He guided the team to a 13th place finish in the table after taking over from Dean Smith midway through last season.

An improvement in form this year saw the club earn a play-off place, finishing sixth in the Championship standings.

However, the semi-final loss to Leeds has consigned the Canaries to another 12 months in the second tier.

Norwich City’s manager search

Knapper took over as the club’s latest sporting director midway through this campaign, replacing Stuart Webber in the role.

He previously worked at Arsenal as the loan manager before taking on the role at Norwich near the end of 2023.

This will be his first managerial appointment for the club, with Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta linked with the role as recently as February.

It remains to be seen who will be officially appointed, with pre-season likely not getting underway for at least another month or so.

Knapper’s era at Norwich begins now

Wagner was appointed by Webber in January 2023, so Knapper has yet to really put his stamp on the club since taking over the sporting director role.

Changing manager ahead of the summer is now an opportunity for him to shape the club to his liking.

Wagner is a victim of this restructuring behind the scenes as it is very possible he is still in the position if Webber is still around.

This is a new era for Norwich, and it will be exciting for supporters to see what kind of ideas Knapper has to try and bring the club forward both short and long-term.