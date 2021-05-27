Key Norwich City figure delivers worrying transfer update regarding 6-goal star amid Newcastle United, Tottenham and Leicester City interest

Stuart Webber has revealed that Norwich City won’t stand in Todd Cantwell’s way if the time is right for him to move on.

The 23-year-old midfielder has really established himself as a key player for Daniel Farke’s side over the last two seasons, meaning that he has attracted significant interest from elsewhere.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City were keen on a move for Cantwell, while Leeds United were also said to be keen last summer.

Cantwell scored six goals and racked up seven assists as Norwich secured automatic promotion, but with just over 12 months remaining on the midfielder’s contract, there are question marks over his future going into the summer.

Norwich’s sporting director, Stuart Webber, has been discussing the playmaker’s future, and while he would love to keep the player at the club, he was keen to emphasise that he’ll always do what is right for the player and his career.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Webber said: “I think we need to see what happens over the summer.

“That’s something we’ll look at, as and when we need to, but we’re obviously aware of it. But it’ll be important to see what happens over this summer.

“What you get with Todd is, being a local lad, a high level of loyalty, to the club. He’s been well looked after by the club and given a great opportunity. I think the beauty of having a long time with these guys is you get to know them a bit better, maybe.”

Webber added: “It’s important that he gets a breather now, because he’s played a hell of a lot of football in these past 18 months.

“Then he comes back with a mindset of ‘you know what, I’m going to fight to keep Norwich in the Premier League’, or maybe a fantastic offer comes in and he thinks, ‘you know what, I’ve got to do what’s right for me’, and I think, either way, as a club, we always look after our players.

“When the time comes and any of these guys need a new contract that they’ll get it, and they’ll be well rewarded. They know that because we’ve got a great track record of doing that. But also, if it’s time to go, it’s time to go as well and we fully respect that.”

The verdict

It could be a very interesting summer for Todd Cantwell

The midfielder is really establishing himself as a key player for Norwich City after coming of age over the last two years.

Cantwell could be a big player for the club’s hopes of avoiding relegation next term but with just 12 months left on his contract there’s a big question mark over whether a summer move could materialise.

There’s been no real urgency to speculation over his future, but if an offer came in then I think that Cantwell is deserving of a chance to pursue the option.