Newcastle United are not closing in on the signing of Harvey Barnes, according to Sky Sports.

Reporter Keith Downie has clarified the state of play regarding Barnes’ proposed move to the Magpies following intense speculation in recent days.

It is understood that no offer has yet been made, with formal talks yet to be held between the two clubs.

Eddie Howe is keen to sign the 25-year-old, but no progress has yet been made towards bringing the Leicester City player to St. James’ Park.

Speculation surrounds his future following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship for the new season.

Who is interested in signing Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle are reportedly leading the way in the race to sign the winger, but they face competition from multiple Premier League rivals.

The likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham have all also been mentioned as potential destinations for the England international.

However, it is understood Spurs are now looking elsewhere as they attempt to sign Manor Solomon as a free transfer.

Newcastle will be hoping that Champions League qualification can persuade him to join the Magpies.

It is believed that he is keen on the move, and that the next few days could be critical in negotiating a deal with Leicester for the player.

What is Harvey Barnes’ valuation?

Barnes was valued at £60 million at the beginning of the summer, but it has been reported that £40 million could be enough to persuade the Foxes into a sale.

An opening offer of £25 million could be on the cards, but it remains to be seen whether Leicester will agree to a deal with such a low figure.

James Maddison has already been sold this summer, with the playmaker previously being a key player for the club.

The 26-year-old earned a £40 million fee for the club, but was going into the final year of his contract.

Barnes still has two-years remaining on his deal, so could command a higher fee due to Leicester’s strong negotiation position.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping that the issue is resolved quickly so that he can carry on with his preparations for the Championship season ahead.

Leicester get their campaign underway on 6 August with the visit of Coventry City to the King Power Stadium.

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Barnes has helped Leicester earn two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League, played a huge role in their FA Cup triumph in 2021 and has earned European experience during his time with the Foxes.

He is a Premier League calibre player that would be wasted spending a year in the second division.

While losing an academy graduate will be a big blow for Leicester this summer, this is the reality of suffering relegation and the money will help Maresca strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Barnes contributed 13 goals as the team finished 18th in the table, so it is easy to imagine him performing even better in a side that is competing for a top four finish next year so this should be a relatively safe move for Newcastle if they can get it done.