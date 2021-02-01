Key Newcastle United figure delivers transfer update that will surely interest Bournemouth

Matt Ritchie’s move to Bournemouth is ‘up in the air’, according to Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle United man has been heavily linked with a move to the South Coast this month after falling out of favour at St James’ Park.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just six starts in the Premier League this season with a lack of form and a shoulder injury stopping him from building any momentum in the campaign so far.

With his former club firmly on track to challenge for automatic promotion this term it was thought that a move for the Scotland international could bolster their hopes.

However according to the Newcastle boss it seems that forcing a move through before the 11pm deadline is far from certain.

Steve Bruce on potential of Matt Ritchie to Bournemouth:

As quoted by Keith Downie, Bruce said: “That one is up in the air.

“We will see where we are later in the day with that one. Matt is well thought of here but he’s been a bit frustrated.

“He has to understand if it doesn’t happen he gets his head down.”

The verdict

Bournemouth will certainly be determined to try and get this one over the line.

The Cherries have plenty of work to do in their push for promotion and the experience of Matt Ritchie would no doubt be a huge asset as they look to kick on in the coming months.

It looks like a deal that could go to the wire, but I’m sure the 31-year-old will be hoping that it can get done.