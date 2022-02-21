Key Morecambe figure set to depart for Scottish club

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson is set to depart the Shrimps after less than a full season in charge of the Lancashire club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Northern Irishman, who took over from Derek Adams in the summer of 2021 after he departed for Bradford City, is set to take charge of Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren after their manager Jim Goodwin was signed by Aberdeen.

The Buddies are currently seventh in Scotland’s top flight and they have agreed a ‘significant’ compensation package with Morecambe for Robinson’s signature.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Morecambe players play for now?

1 of 24 Danny Ward? Leicester City Liverpool RB Leipzig Blackburn Rovers

Robinson is no stranger to managing north of the border, with the former Northern Ireland international player having a three-year stint with Motherwell between 2017 and 2020 after starting his managerial career with Oldham Athletic.

The 47-year-old signed a three-year contract at the Mazuma Stadium after they were promoted to League One under Adams’ management, and despite having one of, if not the smallest budget in the third tier, Robinson had them performing admirably although he is set to leave them in the relegation zone in 21st position with 14 matches remaining.

The Verdict

This has come completely out of the blue, with the likes of Scott Brown and Steven Naismith being linked with the vacancy in the last few hours.

But Robinson has experience of management in the Scottish Premiership and despite that experience, he’s still quite young in terms of his career in the dugout.

Morecambe’s current position may say they are in the relegation places of League One but for the first half of the season there were some big results – it’s only recently that things have somewhat dipped and spiralled.

It does appear though that Morecambe will be compensated richly considering Robinson is contracted until 2024, so they will be able to afford a replacement who is perhaps contracted at another club.