Key Millwall player set for another spell on the sidelines

Millwall striker Kenneth Zohore has been ruled out for a “little period” with an ankle injury, Gary Rowett has confirmed.

Having made just three appearances following his loan move from West Brom on Deadline Day in October, the Dane suffered a calf problem on his full debut at Preston North End and ended up missing 12 matches in all competitions.

Zohore returned to the side in early January, and has been a regular in Rowett’s starting line-up, scoring three times in 10 further outings, including the equaliser in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the frontman was forced off in the latter stages of the Lions’ victory at Reading on Saturday, which then saw Zohore unavailable for the visit of Birmingham City last night.

And following the victory over his former side, Rowett confirmed another major injury blow for Millwall – with Zohore set for another spells on the sidelines.

“Having Ken Zohore out, who looks like he’ll be out for a little period now – we’ve had some key injuries recently,” the Lions boss told South London Press.

“It’s going to stretch us. There are a lot of games and we’re going to get stretched, we’ve got a small squad. Certainly at the moment some of these injuries are really damaging to us.”

The Verdict

This is pretty much the story of Zohore’s season. Whenever the striker seems to be gathering momentum, he gets injured.

On a positive note, Rowett admitted that he should be out for a little period, so hopefully it’s nothing more than a couple of matches and he’s back available sooner rather than later.