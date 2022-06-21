Key Millwall figure issues Jed Wallace contract update as West Brom and Burnley circle

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has insisted that Jed Wallace will need to move on from the Lions as soon as possible should he figure his future lies away from The Den with pre-season training about to begin.

The 28-year-old’s current contract with Millwall expires next week, with the club offering him fresh terms – which Rowett has described as a ‘very, very good deal’.

However, due to the winger’s consistent form for the Lions over the years, he is wanted by other top Championship clubs on a free transfer.

Quiz: The big Millwall striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Lions fan

1 of 25 What year did Neil Harris first sign for Millwall? 1996 1997 1998 1999

West Bromwich Albion have been an admirer of Wallace, with FLW exclusively revealing last month that the Baggies were confident of getting a deal over the line.

They have now been joined by second tier newcomers Burnley though, with Vincent Kompany eyeing up a move for the creative midfielder, per The Sun.

Knowing that there is major interest in his star player, Rowett has publicly stated that Wallace now needs to make his mind up on his future so that he can plan for life either with or without him going forward as preparations begin ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

“At some point, he’s going to have to make a decision with what he wants to do with his future,” Rowett told News at Den.

“My argument to that is that he’s a fantastic player.

“Of course we’d love him to re-sign for us, but at the same time we have to have our own plans and move forward how we want to move forward.

“We’d always be open to Jed re-signing.

“He knows where we are, we know where he is, and we’ll work incredibly hard to push forward with the other plans that we’ve got.

“I’m sure Jed’s got lots of other offers.

“He’s been made a really good offer by us, just to show desperation and ambition to try and keep our best players.

“He has to make a decision essentially. He’s out contract at the club and his future is up to him.

“We’re back tomorrow and we’ll have to start moving forward with what we’re doing.”

The Verdict

Wallace perhaps has the biggest decision to make of his entire career so far with other clubs now in the mix for his services.

It’s now not in Millwall’s hands having rejected offers for him over the years – the decision solely rests at the feet of the player now.

The Lions are always consistently pushing for the top six, which is remarkable on their budget, but never quite get there as proven in recent years.

That could play on Wallace’s mind as he gets ready to make a decision, with the clubs interested in him no doubt gunning for promotion to the Premier League – somewhere the winger has never played before and that again could be a factor in what he decides to do.