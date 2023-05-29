Middlesbrough are keen to recruit players who are ready to be regular starters than focusing on improving their squad depth, according to Teesside Live.

One of Boro's main strengths during the 2022/23 campaign was their squad depth, with Michael Carrick having some top-quality options at his disposal in several positions.

Middlesbrough's 2022/23 squad depth

Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts were both brought in last summer with Luke Daniels available as a third-choice option in the goalkeeping department and there was plenty of competition in defence too, both at centre-back and full-back.

They weren't exactly blessed with natural wing options but that was because they were under the stewardship of Chris Wilder during the previous summer window, with Carrick coming in and making the switch from the 3-5-2 formation.

With players leaving on the expiration of their contracts though and their former loanees departing, they may need to make quite a few additions if they want to have a similar level of depth next season, especially with fringe players potentially pushing for an exit this summer and some of their key players being linked with a move away.

But Boro are keen to prioritise quality over quantity, according to Teesside Live.

Is this the right strategy for Middlesbrough to pursue?

There's no point bringing in players who won't play regularly, especially if Carrick wants to maximise competition for first-team spots and increase performance levels with that.

A new number-one stopper is needed and Boro supporters will be hoping Steffen's replacement can be even better than the American.

A starting left-back is also required with Ryan Giles leaving and Hayden Coulson potentially needing to be eased back into the first team quite slowly.

Bringing in a new starting striker and someone to replace Aaron Ramsay have to be Boro's other priorities, so you can understand why the former promotion chasers are looking at starting players rather than squad options.

They have lost some real assets with Giles and Archer proving to be particularly important - and if they can bring those two back in some form - that would be a massive boost.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' survival may have boosted Boro's hopes of luring Giles back to the Riverside - and it wouldn't be a shock to see Archer made available for a loan again if he isn't going to play a key part for Unai Emery at Aston Villa next season.

Those two should be two of the first names through the door if they are affordable.