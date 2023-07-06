Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom is attracting interest from Ligue 1 pair RC Lens and LOSC Lille this summer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Akpom has been identified as a potential replacement for Lois Openda at Lens and Jonathan David at Lille.

Akpom scored 28 goals in 40 games in the Championship last season for Boro, proving to be one of the division's most influential players as Michael Carrick's side finished fourth in the table and reached the play-offs - they were beaten by Coventry City over two-legs at the semi-final stage.

What is Chuba Akpom's contract situation?

Back in January, as Akpom's form in the Championship during the 2022/23 season continued to impress, Boro exercised the 12-month option they held on the striker's deal. That means he's contracted at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

Beyond that initial extension, there have been multiple reports stating how Boro and Carrick are keen to tie Akpom down to fresh terms on Teesside. As yet, though, he's not agreed anything.

On the back of a season where he struck 28 times and registered two assists in 40 games, won the Championship Player of the Season award and led the line in the Team of the Season, the 27-year-old isn't short of suitors.

Who is interested in signing Chuba Akpom?

The latest from Sacha Tavolieri states that both Lens and Lille are interested in Akpom as they put plans in place for a shake-up of their own when it comes to their respective attacking units.

"Among the profiles identified to replace Lois Openda, the leaders of RC Lens have their eye on the Englishman of Middlesbrough, Chuba Akpom," Tavolieri's tweet is translated as saying.

"The London goalscorer is also on the list of potential targets for LOSC Lille in the event of Jonathan's (David) departure."

Football League World reported in early June that Akpom was not short of domestic interest either as his contract at Middlesbrough ticks into its final 12 months.

Premier League newcomers, Luton Town, who beat Coventry in the 2023 Championship play-off final, had been weighing up a move to add Akpom to an attacking unit including Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Elijah Adebayo. Rob Edwards has since added Chiedozie Ogbene to his squad, and it remains to be seen if that interest in Akpom still exists.

How much could Chuba Akpom cost?

It was reported by The Sun in late May that Akpom could cost around £15m this summer, despite his expiring contract, with Middlesbrough milking the striker's prolific form last season to drive up his value.

That being said, a fee of that ilk is more likely from a domestic transfer, rather than one that sees Akpom move abroad; a move to Lens or Lille would cushion the blow for Boro as they wouldn't be strengthening a current or future divisional rival.

Lens can offer Champions League football after finishing runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1 last season, whilst Lille are preparing for life in the Europa Conference League after coming fifth during 22/23.