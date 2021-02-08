Key Middlesbrough figure sends strong message to misfiring attackers as playoff push looms

Neil Warnock believes that Middlesbrough’s strikers can have no complaints with the service being provided by the team in the coming weeks.

The Teessiders had gone into the January transfer window with the sole aim of boosting their creative options in the market.

As a result the club were able to bring in the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who will all bring undoubted quality to the side.

It’ll be a pleasant dilemma for Warnock as he looks to decide on his best team moving forward, but as far as Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom are concerned, the manager says that they have no excuses for not finding the back of the net.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “He (Yannick Bolasie) will get better because some of those crosses we will eventually put them in.

“People aren’t used to that because in fairness we haven’t had anything quality-wise like that and have been feeding on scraps.

“Strikers get blamed but you have to look at what they’re getting. Now they haven’t got an excuse because they are going to get some good opportunities.

“I think we’ve created more chances than any other game against one of the best sides in the league, so they can’t complain now if they don’t get some goals now these strikers in the next few weeks.”

The verdict The January signings are likely to be huge for Middlesbrough this season. With the club firmly in the chasing pack for a spot in the playoffs the addition of these attacking players is a real boost as the Teessiders look to get some more wins on the board. Neil Warnock’s strikers have blown hot and cold this season and the hope will now be that they can enjoy themselves in front of goal with some genuine quality in support.