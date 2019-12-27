Key Middlesbrough figure sends humble message to club’s fans after win over Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has told the Boro faithful it ‘means a lot’ to reward the club’s supporters following their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

Teenager Djed Spence scored his first goal of the season for Boro as Jonathan Woodgate’s men stretched their winning home run to three games, taking ten points from a possible 15 so far in December.

The victory has lifted Boro six points above the drop zone and two points above yesterday’s opponents Huddersfield Town to provide some daylight between the Teessiders and the bottom three.

It has been a turbulent start to management for Woodgate with his side the second-lowest scorers in the division and yet to win away from the Riverside all season.

The 39-year-old will be hoping December can prove to be a turning point as they prepare for two difficult games in the shape of West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End, before facing Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels after the victory, Woodgate said: “It was really important to get that win. Again, with six Academy players in the team, I think it’s fantastic and they stepped up to the mark.”

After speaking with the media, the former Real Madrid man took to his own personal Instagram to post a message for the Boro faithful.

Writing on Instagram, Woodgate said: “Great to end the year at home with another win. It means a lot to be able to reward you for the support and backing you’ve given us, and I can’t thank you enough. I hope you’re all having a great Christmas. #UTB”

The post even received comments from his assistant manager and former teammate Robbie Keane, and former Leeds United left-back Ian Harte.

The Verdict

There is no doubt Woodgate is dedicated to his role as Boro boss and no one will be as disappointed as him with the club’s first-half of the season.

As a local man, he will be determined to prove his worth as manager and succeed with his hometown club and December has so far shown that Boro are more than capable of getting themselves out of this rut.

It will be nice for supporters to see Woodgate directly thank them in a more personal message and some will sure be hoping their fortunes are on the up in 2020 and Woodgate will prove to be a long term success in the future.

