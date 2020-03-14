Key Middlesbrough figure quizzed on the points tally needed to avoid relegation

Jonathan Woodgate has reiterated his desire to focus purely on the next match as Middlesbrough continue their fight against relegation.

The Teessiders moved out of the relegation zone last weekend after securing a 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

That has seen Middlesbrough move up to 19th place in the table and two points clear of the drop zone.

It remains to be seen when Woodgate’s side will next be in action following the decision from the EFL to suspend all fixtures until April 3 at the earliest.

But that won’t stop the Middlesbrough boss from focusing on the challenge ahead and remaining focused on picking up as many points as possible..

Asked how many points Middlesbrough will need to secure survival, Woodgate told Teesside Live: “I haven’t put a points tally on it, I’m just looking at the next game.”

Can you identify these Middlesbrough players based on their date of birth and birthplace? Have a go!

1 of 15 Which Middlesbrough player was born November 7th 1990 in El Saucejo, Spain? Daniel Ayala Britt Assombalonga Harold Moukoudi Dejan Stojanovic

The verdict

Despite matches being suspended, it’s crucial that Middlesbrough don’t lose focus on the task ahead.

The prospect of the Teessiders being relegated to League One is a nightmare scenario for both the club and the area, meaning that it’s vital that the club keep their heads above water.

That could be tricky, but a victory over Charlton will certainly give them a confidence boost.