Key Middlesbrough figure provides update on Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie’s future

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said that he isn’t worried about the future of Yannick Bolasie.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at the Riverside Stadium after falling out of favour with parent club Everton over the last two years.

Since moving to Teesside, Bolasie has made five appearances for the club and provided one assist for the club in that time after establishing himself as a first team regular under Warnock.

The forward is a popular figure among the supporters and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season it seems that the DR Congo international faces an uncertain future.

Middlesbrough are likely to be interested in retaining his services, but according to Warnock, there’s been no talks with regards to his of Neeskens Kebano’s long-term future.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Middlesbrough – But do they really?

1 of 16 Jeff Stelling True False

Asked if their was an update on Bolasie’s future, Warnock told Teesside Live: “Not really, no.

“Yannick is Yannick. I would imagine he’ll be looking at all of his options at the moment with his contract up at the end of the season.

“I don’t worry about him or Neeskens (Kebano), really. What will be will be with those two.

“At the same time, I do want wide players and so we are looking at that situation.

“I think they’re both enjoying it.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough would surely love to sign Yannick Bolasie on a permanent basis.

The forward is a quality attacking option and as he builds his fitness there’s no doubt that he can be a massive player for Neil Warnock moving forward.

Of course his future is uncertain as he’s bound to have a number of clubs interested in his services, but Warnock will be hoping that an enjoyable short-term stint with the club could see him stick around for a bit longer.