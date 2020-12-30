Key Middlesbrough figure makes worrying transfer admission as January window looms

Neil Warnock has admitted that he worries about Duncan Watmore’s future with Middlesbrough.

The former Sunderland man has hit the ground running since penning a short-term deal with the Teessiders in the Autumn after overcoming a number of injury problems.

Since then Watmore has really kicked on by scoring an impressive five goals in eight appearances for the play-off contenders.

With his contract expiring in January Watmore is said to be attracting the interest of several clubs including the likes of Burnley and West Brom in the Premier League.

Watmore’s future will be decided in the coming weeks, and according to Warnock it’s certainly a situation that worries him as interest continues to build.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Warnock said: “He’s enjoying it.

“I hope he stays, and obviously we’re talking to him all the time. I think you can see he’s enjoying it – he didn’t want to come off today, so I‘ve left him on.

“Of course you worry when you’re in a situation like this (with his contract), but life’s too short to get too concerned. All you can do is try to do what you want to do, and if it doesn’t come off, then you have to go elsewhere.”

The Verdict

It would be a massive blow if Middlesbrough were to lose Duncan Watmore.

The forward has been a revelation since arriving at the Riverside Stadium and has certainly exceeded all expectations by scoring five goals in eight appearances so far.

Given that the Teessiders gave him an opportunity to shine you’d like to think that he would stick around and repay their faith, but ultimately he owes nothing to the club and must do the best thing for his career.