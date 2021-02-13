Key Middlesbrough figure makes exciting prediction that supporters will surely love

Neil Warnock has predicted that Middlesbrough ‘could really take off in the next five years’.

The Teessiders have been working tirelessly over recent seasons to lower the average age of the squad in order to build a young, hungry and ambitious team that can thrive in the future.

As a result the likes of Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola and Marcus Tavernier have established themselves as core members of the first team set-up – an exciting move considering that each player is still in the upward curve of their career.

Warnock is working hard with the players to turn them into a force to be reckoned with in the Championship, and speaking ahead of the clash with Derby County he said that he expects the future to be bright at the club.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I can see such a good nucleus here.

“If I was a young manager….well I am excited now at my age, but you look at what we’ve got and think this club in the next five years could really take off.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that there’s plenty of potential in Middlesbrough’s first team squad.

The young core of the group has the ability to dominate the the Teessiders’ team for many years to come and that’s exactly why Neil Warnock is so excited.

That said, it’s crucial that these players don’t get ahead of themselves as there’s still plenty of work to do if they’re going to become club stalwarts.