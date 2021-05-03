Key Middlesbrough figure lays out transfer hopes that will surely excite supporters ahead of summer window

Neil Warnock has revealed that he’s hoping to sign ‘eight or nine players’ for Middlesbrough in the upcoming transfer window.

With any hopes of the Teessiders reaching the play-offs coming to an end around a month ago it has meant that the club have been given a headstart in putting plans in place for the season ahead.

The 72-year-old manager is determined to turn Middlesbrough into promotion candidates and with that he’s hoping to make significant changes to the playing squad.

Players such as Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are already set to leave the club, and according to Warnock, there could be a significant number of new arrivals with the intent to rebuild the team.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “There’ll be eight or nine players coming in, I’d imagine, but that doesn’t mean they’ll get in the team.

“I look at our team and we’ve got nine or 10 top players. We want to make sure when those players get injured we’ve got good players coming in for them.

“That’s what we want to make sure, the squad has to be that bit better. That’s what were looking for.”

He added: “I think we’ve got a nucleus, half of the team weren’t at Luton, they were out injured

“When we get those lads back, we’re optimistic we can give anybody a good game. When we’ve had to roll our sleeves up, we have done.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough supporters certainly won’t be complaining at the prospect of so many new arrivals.

Neil Warnock’s squad is in real need of refreshing and the idea of bringing in 8 or 9 new players is certainly exciting.

However it must be remembered that it’s one thing saying you want new signings, and another getting them over the line!