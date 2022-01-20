Key Middlesbrough figure issues statement directed at Derby County and Mel Morris

Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson has today issued a letter to Derby County’s current administrators in regards to the claims that the only thing holding up a takeover of the Rams is Boro and Wycombe Wanderers’ seeking of financial compensation.

Both the Teessiders and the Chairboys are seeking separate settlements in regards to Derby’s past financial breaches, in which they believe the club’s overspending cost them a place in the Championship play-offs in 2019 and the chance to stay in the second tier last season respectively.

County have been in administration for nearly four months and Quantuma are yet to name a preferred bidder for the club and have stated that the reasoning for this is that no consortium wants to press ahead unless the matter with Boro and Wycombe is resolved.

The EFL have put forward a potential solution to all three clubs which if signed off on will involve an independent legal mediator to solve the issues, but on the same day as this Gibson has released publicly the details of a letter he has sent the administrators at Pride Park.

Gibson wants to know about the status of the debt owed to MSD Holdings that was personally guaranteed by former Rams owner Mel Morris and what the status is of Pride Park and if it would be purchased by any consortium wanting to buy the club, as the stadium is owned by Morris.

The Boro chief also is demanding to know why the administrators waited two months to contact him after promising in November to have a clear line of dialogue and to also provide proof of a settlement with major creditor HMRC, as well as wanting proof how much club money they have spent on legal fees, whilst also confirming that Gibson has agreed to settle for a fee significantly less than the £45 million originally banded.

The Verdict

With Gibson believing that the administrators are using Boro and Wycombe as scapegoats for the fact a takeover has not happened yet, this could still get even messier.

The fact that Gibson has gone public with his letter suggests that it was a last resort to try and get Quantuma to communicate with him and to show fans of both Boro and Derby that he’s acting in a professional manner.

Some believe that Boro do not have a case to be heard and that’s a matter of opinion, but the EFL have not dismissed it and because of that this looks set to rumble on.