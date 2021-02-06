Key Middlesbrough figure explains key reason behind 25-y/o’s move to Rotherham United

Neil Warnock has been discussing the decision to allow Lewis Wing to leave Middlesbrough on loan, claiming that it was ‘to balance the books’.

The midfielder has endured a difficult campaign at the Riverside Stadium after falling out of favour under the Boro boss.

As a result Wing was allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window and headed to Championship side Rotherham United where he will stay until the end of the current season.

The 25-year-old was one of many players to leave Teesside on loan, with young defender Nathan Wood also leaving the club in pursuit of first team football.

But explaining the decision regarding the midfielder, Warnock said that his departure was down to a number of circumstances.

Explaining the decision to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “Wing was a bit like Woody where he’s been pestering me for weeks now to go and play games.

“He’s more of what I’d call a regular first-teamer though, so I didn’t really want him to go.

“Paul Warne asked me a few weeks ago if I’d let him go and then we had another couple of clubs come in for him.

“I thought if I’m going to bring players in then I’ve got to balance the books.

“I also thought it would be great to go and have 18 or 19 games because he’s not had a run like that and he needs it.

“I thought it was a good move for everyone and I love doing Rotherham a favour and I think Wingy can go and keep them up.”

The verdict

This is a great opportunity for Lewis Wing.

The midfielder is an incredibly talented player but has found it tough since Neil Warnock took over as Middlesbrough boss.

It remains to be seen what his long-term future at the club will be, but by heading out on loan the hope will surely be that he can recapture his confidence and challenge for a spot in the team again next season.