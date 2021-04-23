Key Middlesbrough figure drops transfer hint as summer move for Everton ace is discussed

Neil Warnock has talked up Middlesbrough’s chances of signing Yannick Bolasie on a permanent deal this summer.

The 31-year-old moved to the Riverside Stadium in January this year after falling out of favour with Premier League side Everton.

While it took a while for the forward to get going, Bolasie has gone on to play 12 times for the club, scoring twice and creating three more after establishing himself as a key player under Warnock.

Bolasie is out of contract this summer which means he’ll have a number of options to consider, but discussing his future, Warnock has suggested that a move to Teesside is a possibility.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “It’ll depend on what offers Yannick gets, I suppose. “I’ve spoken to him about the situation. I don’t think he’ll get a Premier League club if I’m honest, so it’ll probably come down to whether he wants to play in the Championship or whether he’d rather go abroad because I think that’s where the money is.

“He’s got enough money anyway, hasn’t he? You just don’t know. A few weeks ago, I remember reading some of the forums and seeing people saying what a waste of money Neeskens and Yannick were. The other night, they were saying, ‘Can we sign these two on?’ That’s what football is all about!” Warnock added “Yannick’s not hard work. “He can be a little bit moody at times, but that’s how a lot of players are. If he decides to stay in this country, you wouldn’t write off him staying at Middlesbrough.”

The verdict Middlesbrough supporters would love this. Yannick Bolasie has been a big success both on and off the pitch for the Teessiders and fans would be well up for the player joining on a permanent basis. Of course this could depend on finances and with the club looking to trim the wage bill the focus has to be on getting the right deal for the club.