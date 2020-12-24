Key Middlesbrough figure drops transfer hint as Premier League man’s future hangs in balance

Neil Warnock has admitted that he won’t stand in Patrick Roberts’ way if he chooses to leave Middlesbrough.

The Manchester City man has endured a mixed time since completing a loan move to the Riverside Stadium during the summer transfer window leading to speculation over his future.

Roberts has been limited to just three starts for the Teessiders so far this term – something which could lead him to look for an alternative loan move in January as he seeks more gametime.

Discussing the situation Warnock has said that he’d like him to stay, but would completely understand if he did decide to move on next month.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I’ve had a chat with Patrick, and he’s aware of the situation. I think the lad wants to play.

“I don’t want him to leave, but I’ve said to him that if he wants to, or if he thinks he can improve his chances of playing by going somewhere different, then I wouldn’t stand in his way.

“He’s aware of that. Unless it’s a good club, he might as well stay here and try to fight for his place, really. He’s enjoying it, and this morning (Wednesday) was probably his best training session since I’ve been here.”

The Verdict

It certainly seems unlikely that Patrick Roberts will stay with Middlesbrough.

Things just haven’t gone to plan for him since moving to the club and so it’s probably in his best interest to look for a move elsewhere.

Neil Warnock clearly doesn’t fancy him and so from the club’s point of view it seems silly to pay his wages when the jury is still out.