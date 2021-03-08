Key Middlesbrough figure discusses what future may hold as uncertainty builds over 22-y/o

Neil Warnock has revealed that he ‘has no idea’ if Hayden Coulson has a future with Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old was a first team regular last season but has found first team opportunities hard to come by this term after starting just three times in the Championship so far.

Barring an appearance in the FA Cup third round, Coulson has played just 40 minutes of action since the turn of the year and hasn’t featured at all since the end of January.

That has cast serious doubt over his place in Warnock’s plans.

Instead of travelling with the squad for the weekend’s clash with Swansea City Coulson was involved in the under-23s clash against Newcastle United, and when quizzed about the left-back’s future, Warnock offered little in the way of encouragement to the academy graduate.

Discussing the reason for his involvement in the under-23s, Warnock told Teesside Live: “I wanted him to have 90 minutes.

“I probably wouldn’t have used him so I didn’t want him to go all the way to Swansea and not play. I thought it was more important he got a game under his belt.

“It’s difficult for Hayden to come in at the moment, that’s why I wanted him to play in the 23.”

Asked if Coulson can force his way back into Warnock’s plans this summer, the manager said: “I’ve no idea, I don’t know what the squad will be, who’ll be leaving or whatever.

“When Marvin is coming on he’s doing well, that will be Hayden’s position so you just pick what you think is your best team.”

The verdict

It doesn’t look good for Hayden Coulson under Neil Warnock.

The left wing-back is undoubtedly a top talent but has struggled to prove himself to the Middlesbrough boss since he took charge of the club last term.

With Warnock now set to be in charge next season it appears that the 22-year-old could face a big decision over his future because as it stands, it seems like there’s little chance of breaking into the team at the Riverside Stadium.